Will he be ready? De la Fuente regains his most dangerous weapon before England clash

Lamine Yamal has arrived at the Spain national team's training camp in Las Rozas, in preparation for the clash against England, scheduled for Sunday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, after he missed the previous match against the Czech Republic as a precaution. He is now ready to join his team-mates under the leadership of coach Luis de la Fuente in the decisive encounter for top spot in the group.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Yamal has joined up with the rest of the Spain squad after taking his agreed rest, leaving him available to the coaching staff for the eagerly awaited meeting with England.
His absence from the first of Spain's two matches this international break angered Luis de la Fuente, and the coach came out to explain why he left the young winger out of the squad against the Czech Republic.
De la Fuente spoke before the clash in Prague: "It is saddening and regrettable that some people talk in life without knowing the truth. That is why I came to clarify matters. Lamine is suffering from inflammation in his knee, and the national team's medical staff examined him, and I decided it was best, to avoid this trip, for him to stay at home and train with his club."
He went on: "I am not concerned by the messages coming from outside, because I am already here to clarify matters. People invent justifications that have nothing to do with reality. Lamine enjoys no privileges, and we would have taken the same decision with any other player."
Returning to the injury in an angry tone, the Spain coach said: "What hurts me most is lying, and the absence of accuracy and credibility, and the fabrication of things. That is why I revealed more details than I should have, but it is the only way for people to know the truth of what happened. I cannot stand people who try to deceive you and lie to you."
A clash to decide top spot
Rested and ready, Lamine Yamal can now feature in the group's biggest matches. The England game will settle who finishes top, and the winner earns the right to play the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final on home soil.
England arrive chasing revenge and hoping to snatch top spot from Spain, having lost to them in the heavyweight meeting at Wembley Stadium.
De la Fuente, by contrast, has his most dangerous player back. Yamal reported to the camp in good physical condition after his rest, fit and ready for the big one.
View Author Profile
I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm