Martínez Munuera, the referee for the Clásico between Barcelona and visitors Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, condemned the Barça fans.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 on their own turf in the Clásico on the opening round of La Liga.

According to the newspaper "Marca", the Clásico left an ugly image behind. A section of Barcelona supporters, stationed at the end where Real Madrid's players were celebrating the second goal, started hurling objects at the Royal side's players.

Kylian Mbappé's second goal, which settled the match at 1-2, triggered the incident.

Martínez Munuera wrote in his report: "In the 87th minute, during the away team's celebration of their goal, a water bottle and a can of Coca-Cola were thrown from the stand at the northern end, which was mostly occupied by supporters of the home team, as was clear from their clothing and chants. Neither object struck any player."

The referee explained that he had to activate the protocol, stopping the match because of the incident: "In view of these events, the first phase of the object-throwing protocol was activated, and this was announced over the internal public address system."

He added: "As a result, the match was stopped for one minute and twenty seconds. No similar incidents occurred during the rest of the match."