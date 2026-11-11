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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Will he be out for long? Initial test results revealed for Tchouaméni in Madrid

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Aurélien Tchouaméni has caused concern at Real Madrid after the French Football Federation announced his absence from France's next two matches, against Italy and Turkey in the UEFA Nations League, due to injury.

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The international midfielder was left out after picking up an injury in the groin area, which stopped him completing training yesterday, Tuesday, and sent him back to his club Real Madrid.

In an official statement, the French Football Federation explained that Tchouaméni had felt muscle pain ever since arriving at Clairefontaine. The national team's medical staff, in coordination with the player and after contacting Real Madrid's doctors, decided to return him to his club.

The Real Madrid midfielder left France's training camp at Clairefontaine and touched down in Madrid at midday today, Wednesday. He has already undergone initial medical examinations amid fears he could face a spell on the sidelines.

 

But according to "Cadena COPE" radio, those initial examinations confirmed it was merely a minor injury in the thigh area.

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The station said: "Nothing serious, and he can certainly play against Celta Vigo when the league resumes following the current international break."

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This latest setback is an extension of the same physical problem Tchouaméni suffered during the last World Cup, which forced him to miss France's camp last September before his return to the squad during the current break.

France are due to face Italy the day after tomorrow, Thursday, before hosting Turkey on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

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France's qualification chances

More than one objective awaits France in Milan on Thursday evening. This is no ordinary clash between the Group One leaders. It is also a chance to secure a place in the quarter-finals and to finish top of the group before the final round.

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Zinedine Zidane's side hold a clear advantage. They have collected 10 points from four matches, against Italy's 7 and Belgium's 6, while Turkey prop up the standings without a single point.

The first leg between the two sides ended 1-1, a match in which an error from Lucas Da Cunha gifted Italy their equaliser. This time France arrive with their sights set on booking their quarter-final spot before thinking about top place.

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Fate rests in French hands. A draw against Italy is enough to guarantee a top-two finish and a place in the Nations League quarter-finals, with no need to wait for the final round, according to a report by France's RMC network.

Italy and Belgium, meanwhile, go head to head for the second ticket when they meet in Brussels next Sunday. That makes a single point from the San Siro enough for France to steer clear of any complicated qualification maths.

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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