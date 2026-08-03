Will De Bruyne play alongside Messi at Inter Miami?

A source at Inter Miami has confirmed the club's position on signing Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, particularly after the reports circulating about the American club entering negotiations with the Belgium national team midfielder.

The source explained, in statements to the "ESPN" network, that Inter Miami never initiated contact with De Bruyne, nor held any talks with the Belgium midfielder, despite the ongoing reports linking him with a move to the club.

Instead, the source said, Inter Miami will focus on making the most of their current squad during the Leagues Cup and the upcoming Major League Soccer matches.

Home to Lionel Messi, the South Florida club recently unveiled new signing Casemiro at a ceremony in front of fans at Chase Stadium, before his first appearance on home turf on Saturday evening.

Casemiro joined on a free transfer, penning a contract that runs until the end of the 2027 Major League Soccer season, with an option to extend until June 2029.

Inter Miami have also signed Ecuadorian defender Fricson Caicedo on loan from Costa Rican club FC Moravia FCM until the end of the spring 2027 Major League Soccer season.

Second in the Eastern Conference on 38 points from 18 matches, Inter Miami head into the run after a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew in the last round.