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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Will Bono open an academy to teach how to save penalties? A brilliant answer

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal
Al Khaleej
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Y. Bounou
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

The Moroccan star makes an impact

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stole the show as his side thrashed Al-Khaleej 5-1 on Friday night in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Read also.. Video: Al-Nassr fans tear into Hamdallah

The Morocco international produced a stunning penalty save, dropping to smother the ball and hook it away from his goal in a moment that took everyone straight back to the last World Cup.

A correspondent for Saudi Arabia's "Thmanyah" network saw the funny side, asking Bounou: "Will you open an academy to teach Saudi goalkeepers how to save penalty kicks?".

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK

Bounou laughed off the question. "The goalkeeper must always deliver what is required of him, and perfection belongs to God alone," he replied.

Saudi Roshn Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Few goalkeepers in the world read a taker's movement before the ball is struck quite like Bounou does. It is what makes him one of the best around.

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