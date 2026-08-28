Will Bono open an academy to teach how to save penalties? A brilliant answer

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stole the show as his side thrashed Al-Khaleej 5-1 on Friday night in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

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The Morocco international produced a stunning penalty save, dropping to smother the ball and hook it away from his goal in a moment that took everyone straight back to the last World Cup.

A correspondent for Saudi Arabia's "Thmanyah" network saw the funny side, asking Bounou: "Will you open an academy to teach Saudi goalkeepers how to save penalty kicks?".

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Bounou laughed off the question. "The goalkeeper must always deliver what is required of him, and perfection belongs to God alone," he replied.

Few goalkeepers in the world read a taker's movement before the ball is struck quite like Bounou does. It is what makes him one of the best around.