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Barcelona have insisted they have no plans to sell Alejandro Balde, stressing that the left-back, who has been linked with Manchester United, remains "an important player" for the Catalan club in the future.

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Balde joined Barcelona aged just eight and has made 173 appearances in all competitions since breaking into the first team in 2021.

In that time, the 23-year-old has helped the Catalan giants to seven trophies, including three La Liga titles. The most recent came under Hansi Flick last season.

Yet Balde has become an increasingly peripheral figure at Camp Nou in recent months , with all five of his appearances this season coming off the bench.

He now sits behind João Cancelo and Xavi Espart in Barcelona's pecking order. The Spain international's career appears to be at a crossroads.

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According to Catalan outlet "Mundo Deportivo", as cited by English newspaper "Metro", that has forced Balde to weigh up his options, and the left-back appears keen to join Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United in January.

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Other reports claim that "everything Balde has heard about his situation has come through press conferences", and that the defender sees the Premier League as a possible escape route.

Asked whether Balde could be sold this winter, Barcelona's football coordinator Bojan Krkic replied: "Balde is a great lad."

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He added: "Obviously he is in an uncomfortable situation. The player wants to play. He is one of us and he is still an important player. It is true that he is not playing at the moment, but he is ready if the coach needs him."

Sporting director Deco was just as clear when asked whether a move for Balde could go through, replying firmly: "No."

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He continued: "There is also the player's point of view, but he has not told us anything about being unhappy. That is not the case."