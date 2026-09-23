Why Ouazane prefer Morocco over the Netherlands national team

Abdellah Ouazane is thrilled with his call-up to Morocco's national team. The 17-year-old Ajax winger is determined to make his mark during this international break.

"I’m happy to be here and ready to give everything for the national team, the head coach, the players and everyone in this country. I’m looking forward to it and I’m ready," he said enthusiastically in conversation with the Moroccan channel FRMF.

He could also have chosen the Netherlands. However, his feeling for Morocco is stronger, the Ajax player stressed. He has already played several youth internationals for Morocco and is now ready for the real thing.

"I’m ready to give my life for this country. We all know that I chose Morocco two years ago, and this is why. Over the past two years, we have all seen how quickly things can move," said the forward who broke through at Ajax.

For all the excitement, Ouazane is careful not to get carried away. The teenager knows he still has everything to prove to head coach Mohamed Ouahbi. "I’m only 17 years old and still have a lot to learn, but that is why I am here."

What the wide player wants most is to learn from the experienced internationals in Morocco's squad. "It’s great to be here, but it is also a learning moment. I want to learn from the boys. I’m ready to give everything."