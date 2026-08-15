Why has Rodri become closer to Barcelona than ever before?

Barcelona's pursuit of Rodri has reached its most decisive phase. The club have lodged a third offer worth more than 76 million dollars, and the Catalans believe it will be enough to convince Manchester City to sanction the Spanish midfielder's departure.

City opened negotiations by demanding around 92.5 million euros. Barcelona now reckon the gap has narrowed enough to bridge, and that the third offer could seal the deal, though the club insist patience is needed through these decisive hours, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

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Those close to the club have spent the past few days trying to calm the mood, insisting the deal will get done in the end. Yet Barcelona still had to raise their offer higher than they had expected.

The opening bid came in at 57 million dollars. Barcelona then lifted it by around 25% to 76 million dollars, and have now tabled a third offer that exceeds even that figure, one they regard as final.

Ready to hand the Madrid-born Rodri a four-year contract, the La Liga champions are counting on the player's appetite for a fresh challenge. Rodri flew to Manchester last Thursday evening before turning up at his club's training ground yesterday, Friday morning, exactly as scheduled.

City's new manager, Enzo Maresca, said: "I embraced him warmly," while conceding he cannot guarantee the Spaniard will stay at the Etihad Stadium.

For now, optimism reigns inside Barcelona. The deal looks closer than ever.