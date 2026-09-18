The Spanish media are furious that anyone would dismiss the idea of a "La Roja" player winning the Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best player in the world for 2026, despite Spain lifting the last World Cup.

With the ceremony set for next October, debate has intensified over who leads the race, with France's Kylian Mbappé, England's Harry Kane, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal all in the frame.

Spanish journalist Manu Carreño made his feelings clear during his appearance on the "El Larguero" programme on "SER" radio. "Do you know what makes me angry? We are almost assuming that a Spanish player will not win it, and we do not rebel against that."

He added, as reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "We say: fine, maybe they give it to Mbappé or maybe to Kane, because they performed well and so on. But at the same time, there has been no one who has produced an exceptional season to the point of breaking everything and winning the Ballon d'Or."

Criticism of the World Cup paradox

Carreño went even further. He pointed to Spain's World Cup history, arguing that neither of their two title triumphs was reflected in the Ballon d'Or race.

"In the end, in the year Spain won its first World Cup in 2010, they did not give it to us, and now we have won the second World Cup and they have not given it to us either," he said.

He continued: "And then, everyone says the World Cup is a great thing."

Yamal heads a strong Spanish presence on the 2026 shortlist, entering the race off the back of a superb season with Barcelona and the national team. He is up against some of the biggest names in world football.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on 26 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums