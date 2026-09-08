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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Why did Inter Milan remove the advertisements from its shirt in the Real Madrid match?

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
Spain
Italy

The Nerazzurri play at the Bernabéu in an unusual manner

Inter Milan wore an unusual look against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Italian side played the match in a shirt stripped of their main sponsor's logo, which normally sits on the players' chest.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", this was neither a technical decision nor a measure imposed by Real Madrid or UEFA. It came down to Spanish laws on advertising by betting companies, with the match held at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Inter's usual shirt carries the logo of a company in the gaming and sports betting sector, and Spanish rules restrict how its trademark can appear during matches in the country.

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LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI

The Italian club therefore had to temporarily remove the sponsor's logo from their players' shirts against Real Madrid, complying with the regulations in the host country.

None of this amounts to a permanent ban on the sponsor's presence. It applies only to matches and tournaments held in countries whose laws impose similar restrictions on betting adverts.

Inter lost the match 1-2 on Tuesday evening in the opening round of the Champions League league phase.

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