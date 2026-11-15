Why did he choose Germany over Morocco? Wael Mahya explains his decision for the first time

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Wael Mouhia, the promising Borussia Mönchengladbach player, has revealed the decisive role played by Jürgen Klopp, the Germany national team's head coach, in his acceptance of an invitation to join the Mannschaft instead of Morocco, the country of his family origins.

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Speaking to Germany's "Bild" newspaper, the 17-year-old revealed that the Moroccan Football Federation had made no secret of its desire to land him. His parents' Moroccan roots make the country part of his family, he said, and he holds it in great respect.

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"Morocco did not hide its interest in me representing them," the player said. "My parents are from there, so this country is part of my family, and I have great respect for it."

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"But the way Jürgen Klopp spoke to me meant I did not need to think twice about accepting this invitation," he added.

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Mahia went on: "He convinced me with what he said, and I realised immediately that he is a truly wonderful person. I look forward to spending the coming period with him on the pitch, and I am convinced that he will also help me develop."

Those words lay bare the impact of Klopp's conversations with the teenager. The German coach handed him a maiden call-up to the national team squad, ahead of the UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands in the current international break.

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Born and raised in Germany to Moroccan parents, Mahia holds both nationalities. That dual eligibility made him a target for both federations, until his chat with Klopp tipped him towards Germany.

Few rising talents in the German league shine brighter. He turns out for Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he has already etched his name into the record books as the youngest player ever to wear the shirt.

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He also became the club's youngest scorer, finding the net against Bayern Munich last season.

The buzz around him only grew in the 2026-2027 campaign. Two goals and an assist in his first eight league matches caught Klopp's eye and earned him a first senior chance at a tender age.

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Before that promotion, Mahia had worked his way through Germany's youth ranks right up to the under-21s.

He missed out on the squad for the Serbia game, though, a 3-1 German win. Klopp took him to Belgrade to get to know him better and immerse him in the national setup, but has yet to give him a minute.

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Germany now gear up to host the Netherlands on Monday in Berlin, a clash that could decide the Mannschaft's Nations League fate. They are scrapping with Greece for the group's second quarter-final ticket, with the Dutch having all but sewn up the first.