Borussia Mönchengladbach have made a move to sign Jens Vißing, the head coach of Saudi side Al-Ittihad, according to reports in the German press. The Bundesliga club opened talks with the coach to gauge his interest in taking charge.

German newspaper Bild reported that Roland Virkus, the sporting director of Borussia Mönchengladbach, contacted Vißing through an intermediary. It formed part of the club's search for options to lead the team next season, before the German coach made his decision on the offer.

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Vißing rejected the approach. He stressed that the timing did not suit his plans, pointing to his commitment to the project at Al-Ittihad and his wish to keep working with the team.

The coach has no desire to walk away from Al-Ittihad so early into his tenure, Bild clarified. He is still building a side capable of competing and hitting the targets he set when he took the job.

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Behind his refusal lies a simple ambition: to see the Al-Ittihad job through. He wants to return the team to the title race, having already begun imposing his ideas and shaping a clear identity since arriving at the Saudi club.

Turning down a route back home, despite Mönchengladbach's interest, underlines how committed he is to Al-Ittihad. He has no intention of cutting short a project he has only just started for a fresh challenge in the German league.

Mönchengladbach's pursuit shows how highly they rate his coaching. The coach, though, has made up his mind. He would rather stay at Al-Ittihad and chase his goals there than head back to the Bundesliga.