Deco is racing the clock. With Gabriel Jesus all but wrapped up, the Barcelona sporting director has spent the final hours of the transfer window chasing a left-footed centre-back to round off his squad.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", that pursuit has become Barcelona's priority in the closing phase of the window.

Hansi Flick admitted as much in his press conference before the Rayo Vallecano clash, confirming that Deco is still working to complete the squad.

Back then, all eyes fell on the defence, a week after the "Jules or no one" slogan took off. Then the sporting director stunned everyone by wrapping up a swift deal for the Brazilian forward instead.

A left-footed centre-back has been one of the hottest topics at Barcelona all summer.

Months ago, signing a player in that position looked like one of the main priorities ahead of the current season. One name even seemed close: Alessandro Bastoni. But the sporting management's road map ultimately went another way.

Flick's stance drove that shift. The German coach trusts Gerard Martín completely in the role, and questions lingered over how well Bastoni would fit Barcelona's style, especially the demands of a high defensive line.

Álvaro Cortés adds another layer to the story. The academy defender started pre-season with the first team and looked capable of sticking around in Flick's group, only to leave a few days ago.

Two reasons drove his decision. First, he believed the chances would be few. Second, he knew the club was moving in the market for a left-footed centre-back.

A project for the future

Now the hunt enters a more intense phase, with every sign pointing to Barcelona wanting a player brimming with promise. A young centre-back, in other words, who could become a project for the future.

At first-team level, 18-year-old Dutchman Rav van den Berg is among the players the club admire most.

Don't rule out another Deco surprise, either. Just as he did in the final hours with Gabriel Jesus, he could be cooking up a deal the media haven't caught wind of.

Van den Berg is a left-footed centre-back with a huge frame, standing 1.95 metres tall, and he broke into the Twente first team in no time.

He fits the mould of the modern centre-back, comfortable playing out and building attacks from the back, though he remains at a very early stage of his career. His style resembles that of Dean Huijsen, and he has hinted more than once at his wish to join Barcelona, admitting he would love to line up alongside Pau Cubarsí.



You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums