Who is he? Trabzonspor star involved in a traffic accident

Cameroon's André Onana escaped injury after a multi-vehicle crash in northern Turkey, hours after the Trabzonspor goalkeeper had helped his side to a UEFA Conference League win on Thursday.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Manchester United loanee was driving home with his family after the 2-0 victory over Scotland's Hearts when the accident happened in the Yomra district of Trabzon, as reported by the website 61saat.

Another vehicle struck Onana's car from behind, shunting it forward into the car in front.

The goalkeeper and his family walked away unharmed. Officials from the Turkish club rushed to the scene to check on him.





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Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan confirmed Onana was in good condition following the crash, according to media reports.

Onana joined the Turkish club on loan from Manchester United in 2025.



