Which names start for FC Twente in European cracker?

FC Twente host FK Qarabag on Thursday evening in the Conference League play-offs. John van den Brom is expected to stick with his usual names, Voetbalzone predicts. The European tie at De Grolsch Veste kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

In goal, Lars Unnerstall keeps his place for the Tukkers. FC Twente's back four, from right to left, is Bart van Rooij, Robin Pröpper, Ruud Nijstad and Aske Adelgaard.

In midfield, Ramiz Zerrouki must provide control, with Daouda Weidmann alongside him. The Frenchman has started the season strongly, with two goals and two assists in four matches.

Further forward, Marko Pjaca, Daan Rots and Sondre Ørjasæter make up Twente's attacking midfield. Wout Weghorst will lead the line on Thursday evening at De Grolsch Veste.

Last Sunday, FC Twente drew confidence from a 3-1 home win over PEC Zwolle. Qarabag won by the same score against Samaxi a day later in their first match of the season.

Probable FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Pröpper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Pjaca, Rots, Ørjasæter; Weghorst.