Where next? Kolo Muani officially leaves Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday that Kolo Muani has joined Juventus permanently, with no buy-back clause attached to the deal.

Sources close to the negotiations told Spanish newspaper "Marca" that the two clubs settled on a fee of 50 million euros, plus add-ons described as "relatively reasonable". The move draws a definitive line under the striker's time in the French capital.

PSG have turned a healthy profit across this summer's window. They sold Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos to Milan for 74 million euros and South Korea's Kang In Lee to Atletico Madrid for 40 million euros, banking huge revenues from player sales.

According to the same sources, the deal ran smoothly thanks to the close ties between PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Juventus's owners, the Agnelli family, through their holding company.

Kolo Muani knows Turin well. He first joined the Old Lady on loan in the winter window of 2025 before spending last season on loan at Tottenham, having fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach left him out of his plans for the current campaign too.

The transfer closes the chapter on the striker's PSG career. Juventus, meanwhile, land him outright with no lingering obligations to the Parisian club.