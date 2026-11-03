Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has fractured his heel, ruling him out of Wednesday's clash with Fenerbahce in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

The Dutchman sat out the whole of the recent defeat to Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's side winning 1-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola revealed that Gravenberch first felt the problem while warming up before that Arsenal fixture.

Whether the midfielder recovers in time for Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace, the Spaniard could not say.

Iraola told the newspaper "The Sun", when asked about the Dutchman's return: "I don't know, it's a day-by-day thing".

He added: "It's a fracture in the heel. It's about the pain. He had been suffering from some discomfort".

He continued: "If he can be available over the weekend, then that's great, and it would be a big help to us. But I can't tell you right now".