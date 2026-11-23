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Lamine Yamal missed a penalty during his club Barcelona's match against Villarreal, which ended in a 3-2 win for the Catalan side at the Spotify Camp Nou.

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According to Sport, "Raphinha and Lamine Yamal had a conversation just before the penalty was taken in the 21st minute of the Villarreal match."

Raphinha, Barcelona's first-choice taker, was ready to step up. He handed the ball to Yamal instead, at his teammate's explicit request.

It was a tough moment, with Barcelona trailing 0-2. Even so, Raphinha wanted to console Lamine Yamal, who had been fouled for the penalty.

Lamine responded with real mental strength. He set up Fermín López's equaliser, then started the move for the winner with a superb backheel to Eric García.

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Nobody can blame Lamine Yamal, then. But from the spot, he simply isn't as reliable as Raphinha.

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Raphinha hasn't missed a penalty in almost nine years, not since his days at Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães.

The Brazilian has scored 21 penalties in a row. His last miss came on 23 December 2017, around nine years ago, when he was playing for Vitória de Guimarães in the Portuguese league. Since then he's known nothing but success from the spot, whether with Rennes, Leeds United, Barcelona or the Brazil national team.

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Over his career, Raphinha's penalty success rate stands at 95.6%. At Barcelona, his record is perfect: 11 taken, 11 in the net.

Yamal has plenty of quality from the spot too, but he lacks the ruthlessness that sets Raphinha apart.

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This season looks particularly tough for Yamal. He's scored just one of his three penalties, missing against Racing and Villarreal and converting against Levante.

Across his career, Lamine Yamal still boasts a good 75% conversion rate.

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He has missed four of the 16 penalties he has taken: three in a Barcelona shirt and one in the shootout of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Robert Lewandowski was Barcelona's first-choice penalty taker in recent seasons, but the Polish striker's departure has changed the picture. So far, Flick has given his players some leeway to sort it out among themselves. Recent events may make him think again.

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Raphinha is a genuine guarantee, and everything suggests the debate over who takes penalties should be settled from now on, especially when the big moments arrive.

Spain have no such doubts. Mikel Oyarzabal is their first-choice taker, and against France in the World Cup semi-final the Basque stepped up even though the foul that earned the penalty had been committed against Yamal.