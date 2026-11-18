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Cristiano Ronaldo's ambition at Al-Nassr is no longer tied only to scoring goals, breaking records or adding more domestic trophies to his career. A bigger achievement remains on the minds of the club's supporters, who are waiting to see their team at the summit of Asian football.

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The Portuguese star boasts a record packed with European and international titles, but Saudi Arabia presents him with a different test, one that goes beyond individual achievements. Saudi journalist Sami Al-Hariri, known for his Al-Hilal allegiance, has put that challenge back in the spotlight. In a message to the Al-Nassr captain on X, he confronted both player and club with a pointed question about their ability to realise the Asian dream.

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Al-Hariri went for a deliberate dig. He pointed to the standout achievement of Ronaldo's international career, helping Portugal win the 2016 European Championship, and asked why he can't repeat that continental feat in an Al-Nassr shirt. "Since Cristiano won the Euros for Portugal, why can't he do us a favour and win Asia for Al-Nassr?" he wrote. Nor did he stop at setting Ronaldo's success with his national team against Al-Nassr's ambitions. He turned to the club's supporters, who have waited years to celebrate a major continental title while watching Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli fans celebrate their own.

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Al-Hariri added: "How long must the dear Al-Nassr fan keep waiting? He has every right to celebrate just as the Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli fans have celebrated. How long must he wait? What's stopping you, Don?" With that, he put the onus on the Portuguese star to lead the club's project towards the achievement its supporters are waiting for.

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Al-Nassr have Asian pedigree, but they have never won the Asian Champions League under any of its names. They've come close before without making it onto the podium. That makes this title one of the most notable gaps still left in their record.

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Their most notable attempt came in 1995. Al-Nassr reached the final of the Asian Club Championship, forerunner of the modern-format AFC Champions League, only to lose 1-0 to South Korea's Ilhwa Chunma at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, a golden goal in extra time settling it. They also reached the AFC Champions League semi-finals in 2020 and 2021 but fell short both times: first to Iran's Persepolis on penalties, then to Al-Hilal. That first continental title still hasn't found its way into their trophy cabinet.

Not that Al-Nassr have never lifted an Asian trophy. They won the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup in 1998, and in 2000 became the continent's first representative at the Club World Cup, the tournament that earned them their historic nickname "Al-Alami" ("the Global One").

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Their latest setback has only raised the stakes. Al-Nassr lost 1-0 to Japan's Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final in Riyadh on 16 May 2026, denying Ronaldo and his teammates a continental title that had been within the club's reach.

Big names filled the line-up, among them Sadio Mané, João Félix and Ronaldo. They still lost, and the defeat reopened the debate over whether the team can turn its technical quality into continental silverware.

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