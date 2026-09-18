As coach Nestor Lorenzo announced on Friday, the left winger will miss the South Americans' games against Mexico, Paraguay and Peru.

There is an agreement between the Colombian federation and Bayern Munich for Diaz to use the international break to rest and get back to 100 per cent fitness. The 29-year-old has made a more than mixed start to the season for the German record champions.

"I spoke to him and said: 'You look tired, Lucho. You don't have your usual sharpness, what's going on with you?' And then we decided that he should take a break because he has played over 60 games," Lorenzo explained.

Bayern Munich: Why is Luis Diaz currently out of form?

Diaz made 51 appearances for Bayern alone last season. The World Cup, in which Colombia reached the last 16, cut his holiday even shorter. Since returning to Munich, Diaz has looked sluggish and erratic, particularly in front of goal. His recent displays are even said to have surprised Bayern's leadership.

Diaz scored only once, in the 5-1 opening-game win against VfB Stuttgart, and missed several gilt-edged chances away at Schalke and in Elversberg. "I am looking for my best version and will find it soon," he said recently to Sky and stressed: "I believe that goal will come in the next game."

On Friday, Bayern Munich host Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. It remains to be seen whether Diaz will start.