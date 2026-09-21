Real Madrid are facing harsh criticism after losing yesterday's derby against their neighbours Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the seventh round of La Liga.

Jose Mourinho's side failed to achieve the flying start many expected despite the deals they concluded. Analysts point to a problem in the make-up of the squad, as well as the tactical side.

Former Real Madrid star Miguel Torres was blunt on the matter, stressing that Los Blancos are making players who had been enjoying the best spells of their careers look ordinary.

Sport newspaper published Torres's remarks to the Movistar network, where he said: "There is no structure at Real Madrid. Cucurella looks like another player, he even looks like a bad player, but the reason is the lack of structure."

He added: "There are no playing mechanisms of any kind. And if Rodri were at Real Madrid, many shortcomings would show on him too."

Real Madrid's fans, Torres argued, were far too optimistic this summer because of the club's moves in the transfer market. Some even believed the team had become superior to Barcelona. That is not true.

He continued: "This summer, the supporters felt excited when Florentino Perez made moves in the transfer market, and they thought things would work out this time."

He noted: "They were looking at what Barcelona were doing and laughing, 80 million euros for Gordon, who is that? And Adimi, another forward. And they were going to pay a large sum for Rodri even though he was not in good physical condition."

According to the former full-back, the team have no clear idea of their style of play and have not fixed the mistakes that surfaced in previous seasons. That leaves the project looking doomed to fail.

He concluded: "The weeks pass, and it does not matter who Barcelona sign, or even if they do not sign a forward, everything goes well for them because they have a good structure. I repeat, there is no structure at Real Madrid, and that is why it is very difficult for any project to succeed, even if you have good players."

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