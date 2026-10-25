What is Hamza's situation? 4 absences hit Barcelona's squad in El Clasico

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for today's clash with Real Madrid, with the two sides meeting on Sunday in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Injuries have ruled out Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé, Eric García and Andreas Christensen. In their absence, the German coach has handed Hamza Abdelkarim a place among Barça's attacking options for the Clásico.

Here is Barcelona's full squad for the Clásico:

Goalkeepers: Joan García - Szczesny - Livaković.

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Defence: João Cancelo - Baldé - Cubarsí - Chavi Espart - Gerard Martín - Álex Campos.

Midfield: Brian Fariñas - Gavi - Fermín - Pedri - Rodri - De Jong - Bernal - Oriol Guzmán.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus - Lamine Yamal - Raphinha - Ademi - Jordon - Hamza Abdelkarim.

Barcelona lead the Spanish league table on 27 points. Real Madrid sit third with 21.