Carlos Espi has rescued Real Madrid twice in La Liga this season, handing his side victory over Espanyol on the opening matchday before repeating the trick against Elche.

Foot Mercato, citing Cadena SER, report that the 21-year-old, who joined Real Madrid this summer, could have ended up in a Barcelona shirt.

According to the Spanish radio station, Espi was offered to Barcelona during the summer window. The Catalan club refused to pay 25 million euros for a player who was not a regular starter, and they preferred other options better suited to Hansi Flick's style of play.

Journalist Siqui Rodriguez said Espi was offered to Barcelona this summer after his standout season with Levante.

"His agent offered him to Barcelona, but the club, having assessed that he is a great player, decided not to complete the deal because it did not want to pay 25 million euros for a forward who would not be a starter and would not get many minutes," he added.

Barcelona turned instead to Hamza Abdelkarim, who recently renewed his contract until 2030.

The Egyptian fits the profile of a young forward with a knack for finishing off attacks.

Former Barcelona player Jofre Mateu told Cadena SER: "I understand Espi being offered to Barcelona, and him ending up, after the end of last season, at a better club than Levante, with all respect and affection."

"But I think Barcelona did well to look for other attributes, because of the playing philosophy, the players' characteristics, and also because you had already bet on a young player who does not have the same characteristics. If you bet on Hamza at that time, why would you go and sign another player?" he explained.

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