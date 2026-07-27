Barcelona fly to the United Kingdom today, Monday, for a training camp that runs until 3 August at St George's Park, home of the England national team, under German head coach Hansi Flick. It forms the second phase of the Catalans' build-up to the 2026/27 season, and it features captain Marc-André ter Stegen and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, alongside young Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim.

Flick confirmed the inclusions on his official list shortly before travelling. Ter Stegen, whose move to Ajax has not been settled, will join the camp, and de Jong makes the trip despite his knee injury.

Karim Adeyemi, signed last week, has also joined the squad after his first training session with Barcelona on Friday morning. Brazilian Raphinha is expected to link up with the camp next Wednesday.

Every one of the young talents, led by Abdelkarim, started pre-season with the first team and should get the chance to keep training under Flick. That leaves the German coach to delay his first decisions on omissions for a few days.

World Cup stars absent until mid-August

Missing from the camp are the Spain players crowned world champions: Joan García, Cubarsí, Eric García, Gavi, Pedri, Olmo, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal. Semi-finalists Jules Koundé of France and Anthony Gordon of England are absent too, all granted permission to rest until mid-August, roughly 10 days before official competition begins. The rest of the players who featured at the global tournament will start their preparations once their rest period ends.

Two friendlies in England

Barcelona face Birmingham City next Friday. They will also play a second friendly during the English camp, taking on English First Division side Preston North End on Monday 3 August, before heading back to Barcelona.

Two intensive weeks at the Joan Gamper Sports City wrapped up last week, capped by a 4-1 win over CE Europa in a friendly. From there the squad moved on to the second phase of preparation in England, gearing up for a new season that carries big ambitions to reclaim domestic and continental titles.

The squad travelling to England includes: Ter Stegen, Szczęsny, Jandro Orellana, Iñaki Peña, Araújo, Héctor Fort, Balde, Cortés, Xavi Espart, Christensen, Gerard Martín, Jofre, Bisker, de Jong, Marc Casadó, Toni, Brian Farinas, Lamine Diarra, Bernal, Fermín, Oriol Guri, Guiu, Adeyemi, Hamza Abdelkarim, Óscar Gistau, Alejandro Fernández, Roony, Ilia Toncara, Álex González, and Shane Kluivert.