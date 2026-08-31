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FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

What is Hamza Abdelkarim's situation? Flick announces Barcelona's line-up against Rayo Vallecano

H. Flick
H. Abdelkarim
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Germany
Egypt
Spain

Searching for top spot

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has named his side to face Rayo Vallecano in Monday's third round of the Spanish league.

Flick went with an attacking trident of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon.

Here is Barcelona's full line-up for today's clash:

Joan Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Xavi Espart, Christensen, Pedri, Olmo, Bernal, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Young Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim takes his place on the bench alongside Karim Adeyemi, Rodri, Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo.

Barcelona sit provisionally fifth in the standings on 6 points. Rayo Vallecano lie 16th with a single point.

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