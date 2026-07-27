Barcelona are pressing hard to solve their striker problem, and Argentine Julian Alvarez remains the main man they want up top. Atletico Madrid keep making life difficult, though, so Barca have started drawing up an alternative plan.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", signing Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi is back on the table. Barcelona have already sounded out those close to the player about his contractual terms, well aware of their pressing need for an out-and-out striker, provided the outlay stays under 100 million euros.

Opinion at the Catalan club's sporting department is split. One group of officials are convinced Kroupi can thrive and ticks every box for coach Hansi Flick, who has given the green light to the move should Alvarez slip away. Landing an out-and-out striker sits at the very top of the German's wishlist.

Flick wants a forward who presses the opposition build-up relentlessly, exactly the sort of thing the striker who came through Lorient offers.

Others in the sporting department aren't convinced. Shelling out 100 million euros on a 19-year-old is a gamble, they argue, even after Junior Kroupi's outstanding campaign with Bournemouth. He struck 13 goals in 35 matches and proved decisive as Iraola's men finished sixth in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League.

The 100 million euros matches Bournemouth's asking price, yet Barcelona won't have it easy if they commit. The English club's hierarchy reckon losing their leading star now would wreck their planning for the new season, leaving them far too little time to find a proper replacement, and that's despite a full month still separating us from the Premier League kick-off.

Effective, quick, versatile and a genuine team player, Kroupi has caught the eye of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain too. But Barcelona would hold the advantage if they moved seriously for the France under-21 international, given he isn't a priority target for Enzo Maresca or Luis Enrique. That leaves the door open for Barca.