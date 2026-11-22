Share Follow GOAL on Google

German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen's visit to Barcelona's sports city during the recent international break has raised questions about the nature of his relationship with the Catalan club, following his loan move to Ajax Amsterdam last summer.

Advertisement

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Ter Stegen went to the sports city to continue his treatment with Barcelona's medical staff as he recovers from a knee problem. It wasn't simply a catch-up with his former teammates.

Read also

Video: Maghreb derby in Ligue 1 as Amoura and El Abdi score and Hakimi hits back

Unstoppable: Messi receives another award after historic numbers

Advertisement Advertisement

The German goalkeeper is having additional treatment to improve the feeling in his knee and monitor its progress. That's tied to his ongoing contract with the club, even though he's currently based in the Netherlands.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Barcelona vs Villarreal FanCode

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad FanCode

Osasuna vs Malaga FanCode

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Levante vs Elche FanCode









Given he's still on Barcelona's books and his condition needs regular monitoring, the visit makes perfect sense.

Barcelona announced on 4 August that they had agreed a deal with Ajax to loan the German goalkeeper until 30 June 2027, handing him a fresh challenge in the Dutch league. He had spent the second half of last season with Spanish side Girona, but injury restricted him to just two appearances.

Advertisement

Ter Stegen remains one of Barcelona's assets, having spent more than 11 years at the club since joining from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2014.

In that time, he made 423 official appearances for the Catalan side and won 21 trophies, including the 2015 Champions League. He ranks among the standout goalkeepers in the club's history.

Advertisement

The move to Ajax hasn't changed the contractual picture: he's tied to Barcelona until June 2028.

So when his loan ends in the summer of 2027, his future will be back on the agenda. He could return to the team or look for a new club.

Advertisement

Valencia have already shown interest. Sporting director Braulio Vázquez has enquired about the German goalkeeper's situation and the possibility of signing him, according to Onda Cero radio programme "Onda Deportiva Valencia".

So far, though, those enquiries haven't developed into formal negotiations or an agreement between the parties.

Advertisement

Internationally, Ter Stegen is enjoying a good spell with Germany under Jürgen Klopp. The head coach took charge last August and has confirmed the Ajax goalkeeper will be his first choice as long as he stays fit and in form.

He started Germany's last two Nations League matches, against Serbia and the Netherlands on 13 and 16 November.

Advertisement

Germany won them 3-1 and 5-0 respectively, topping their group ahead of the Netherlands to reach the Nations League quarter-finals. Next up is Belgium, who finished as runners-up behind France.