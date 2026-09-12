What is Barcola's connection? Iraola explains his surprising decision against Fulham

Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool manager, confirmed that his French star Bradley Barcola will have to get used to playing on both flanks with the Reds, after they stumbled against Fulham.

Liverpool drew goalless against Fulham, at home and in front of their own fans, in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Tribuna published Iraola's comments after he was asked why he had switched Barcola's position. The Frenchman had played on the right wing in previous matches, but lined up on the left against Fulham.

The Liverpool manager said: "I think I've said this many times, we have four wingers, and maybe before the start of the season, everyone would have said that we have more left-wing players than right-wing players, because they had played more on the left side."

He continued: "All the wingers will play on the right side and the left side, depending on the matchups, and depending on the side where we think they will be more dangerous, and sometimes based on the defensive requirements, as well as according to what we feel and what we analyse."

Iraola added: "I think Bradley Barcola, and I think all four players, have already played on both sides, and it will continue that way throughout the season."

Fitness is also part of the picture. "I think we are also working with Barcola on improving his physical condition, because he did not get any minutes during pre-season, and I think there is a positive side to the fact that he played today, and I think he featured for a little longer than he played three days ago against Atletico Madrid."

He concluded: "He had a good chance at the far post, but they blocked his shot, yet he arrived in the right place well. Perhaps we know he is capable of offering more, but for now it is about giving him playing minutes, and continuing to build his confidence, as he is a player who will give us more."

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