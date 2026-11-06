Xavi has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League group-stage internationals, making several changes from the previous international break.

Luciano Valente has been playing well for Feyenoord for some time, but Xavi has again left him out. Matthijs de Ligt, who has returned to Manchester United, also misses out, along with FC Twente forward Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay. Xavi has called up Gjivai Zechiel, Mexx Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel.

Back in the Netherlands squad, Frenkie de Jong last appeared at the World Cup, where the Netherlands were knocked out by Morocco in the round of 32. The midfielder has 70 caps. Donyell Malen, who is in form for AS Roma, also last played for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

At Sunderland, who are bottom of the Premier League, Brian Brobbey is enduring a difficult season. Xavi has found a place for him nonetheless. The former Ajax player played against Germany (1-1) in September before withdrawing through injury.

Injuries have ruled several players out of this international break. Ryan Gravenberch missed Liverpool's last two matches, while Jorrel Hato will miss the games against Greece and Germany with a minor injury.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE

Kenneth Taylor is top of Serie A with Lazio and plays an important role in Gennaro Gattuso's team. Even so, Xavi does not consider it necessary to call him up. The former Ajax midfielder played just 23 minutes during the previous international break.

With eight points from their first four internationals under national-team coach Xavi, the Netherlands lead Nations League Group B.