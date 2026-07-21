Omar Marmoush's Manchester City future hangs in the balance. A new report names the Egypt international among the players who could leave the Etihad this summer as part of a wider squad overhaul.

The Athletic report that City could lose a number of their prominent names this summer, with doubts swirling over the futures of several first-team players.

Rodri remains one of the biggest question marks. The Spain midfielder has just a year left on his deal and has yet to show any clear desire to sign a new one, though negotiations are expected to resume once the World Cup wraps up.

Mateo Kovacic, James Trafford and Nico Gonzalez are among the leading candidates to depart, according to the report, while Tottenham's interest in Savinho could also see him move on.

Marmoush and Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders both face unresolved futures, and Real Madrid continue to monitor Portuguese defender Ruben Dias.

Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish will also be available if City receive suitable offers.

All of this, The Athletic say, forms part of the club's plan to restructure their squad ahead of the new season, with the door open to extensive changes across the roster.

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