With his customary frankness that knows no flattery, Carlo Ancelotti set the record straight in his first real test with the Brazil national team.

Hours before a new era began for the Seleção, the Italian coach drew a shocking comparison between two La Liga stars. He praised Barcelona's dazzling winger and delivered a harsh verdict on Real Madrid's, in comments certain to cause a huge stir in Spain.

Ancelotti revealed the features of his new Brazil side at a press conference in Townsville on Thursday, ahead of Friday's anticipated friendly against Australia, the Seleção's first since the World Cup.

The Italian unveiled a terrifying attacking line-up he is expected to rely on, one that confirms his intention to play purely attacking football, as follows: Hugo Souza in goal, Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Vitor Reis and Douglas Santos in defence, Danilo and Bruno Guimarães in midfield, and a fiery attacking quartet made up of Estêvão, Raphinha, Endrick and Vinícius Júnior.

Exceptional praise for Raphinha

Ancelotti did not miss the chance to praise Raphinha's rocket-like start with Barcelona this season, having turned into one of the Blaugrana's most important attacking weapons.

He said: "Raphinha is putting in an amazing performance in a position that was not his natural one, even if it looks like it now," referring to his brilliance in the false nine role. He has scored 14 goals and provided 3 assists in just 8 matches, numbers that confirm his transformation into an unstoppable scoring machine.









A frank message to Vinícius

Ancelotti's words about Vinícius Júnior, his former star at Real Madrid, carried a great deal of candour by complete contrast.

The Italian acknowledged that Vinícius is not going through his best period at the moment, saying: "He may not be at his best now, but we are confident that both of them will be key players in the future."

Admitting that Vinícius's level has dropped compared to his national team colleague, Ancelotti still confirmed his absolute confidence in the pair's ability to lead Brazil's future. He will rely on both of them as starters.

Queensland Country Bank Stadium will be the stage for the first true picture of Ancelotti's Brazil, with a duo bringing together Vinícius and Raphinha, backed by two heavyweight talents in Endrick and Estêvão, in an attack designed to test Australia's defence from the first minute and to prove that the Italian's confidence in his stars was not without foundation.







