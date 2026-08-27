Were Mourinho and Pérez affected by the boos at the Bernabéu?

Real Madrid thrashed guests Real Sociedad 4-1 in La Liga, yet the Santiago Bernabeu still rang with boos during the match.

The reason? A first half that ended 1-1 fell well short of the brilliance the fans had expected, and the Merengues left plenty of doubts hanging over their display.

According to "Defensa Central", the boos worry neither coach Jose Mourinho nor Merengues president Florentino Perez.

Both men know exactly how Real Madrid's fans behave, and both are convinced the jeers will turn to applause in time. They reckon it could happen in little more than a month.

Mourinho tackled the subject in his press conference. "We know the Bernabeu, the players know it, and I know it too. For those who have arrived recently, it is the first experience. Thank God things are going this way, because it is a result of history," he said.

The boos, he suggested, come with the territory at a club where the demands never let up.

He stressed: "The demands stem from history. Real Madrid always has great players and great teams, but the fans want more. In the end, there is a difference between being a fan and being a player or a coach."

Around the corridors at the club, the conviction is clear. Things will keep improving, and the team's performances will soon click into gear.

Reliable voices from Valdebebas confirm Mourinho is delighted with how training is going. The work behind the scenes, they insist, is already excellent.

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