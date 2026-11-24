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The old battle over nicknames has flared up again. Some believe Saudi side Al-Ahli are the true "Royals", others insist an official decision settled the debate years ago, and others link Al-Hilal's name to a royal wish.

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Sports analyst Abdulaziz Al-Zalal and journalist Faisal Zaid went head to head on "Rotana Sport with Walid" in a long, heated debate over who has the right to the nickname "the Royal", and over the criteria each side uses to prove its claim is stronger than anyone else's.

Al-Zalal came out full of confidence. Al-Hilal deserve the "Royal" nickname, he insisted, because a royal decree changed the club's name. He was referring to the period when the club went from "Olympic" to "Al-Hilal".

He then pointed to Spain. Real Madrid, Real Betis and Real Sociedad all carry the "Royal" label, he said, because the word "Real" means royal in Spanish. In his view, nothing stops both Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli from sharing the nickname, since both have a connection to it.

Faisal Zaid saw it entirely differently. Calm and firm, he insisted Al-Hilal's change of name from Olympic had nothing to do with a royal decree in the sense some claim. The old name simply wasn't Arabic, so three alternatives were proposed and Al-Hilal was chosen.

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Newspapers and television programmes, Zaid said, had linked the "Royal" nickname to Al-Ahli, not Al-Hilal, for many years. It was that association in the media and among fans that cemented the nickname in people's minds, he argued, not an official decision or a historical document.

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The row didn't stop there. It widened to take in the well-known decision the Saudi Arabian Football Federation issued in 2017, under former president Adel Ezzat, banning the use of the "Royal" nickname in any shape or form.

The official statement at the time said the ban covered banners inside stadiums, club websites and apps, and the sale of merchandise carrying the nickname. It also called on club administrations to comply and implement the decision immediately.

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Clear as it was, the ruling didn't end the debate. If anything, it opened a new door to interpretation. Some believe it applied only to clubs and doesn't cover independent media or fans in everyday conversation. Others think its purpose was to put a definitive end to the war of nicknames that reignites every season.

Observers say the real problem isn't the nickname itself but how it's used as a tool of media and fan pressure. Each side tries to cement its version and repeats it until it becomes fact in the public's mind, even without an official document to back it up. The same thing has happened before with "the Clasico", "Al-Ameed" and "Al-Alami".

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So the question remains unanswered: who are the real "Royals" in Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal, with their royal naming? Or Al-Ahli, with their long association in the media and among fans?