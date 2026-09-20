Wout Weghorst grabbed the headlines on Sunday afternoon not just for his crucial goal against PSV in a 3-2 win. The FC Twente striker also left viewers stunned shortly before the second half began with a striking ritual on the centre spot. The footage has triggered a flood of reactions on social media.

First back out after the break, Weghorst walked straight to the centre spot. There, he made several unusual snipping movements with his fingers, then clapped his hands a few times before the rest of the players returned.

ESPN caught the moment and shared the footage on X with the text: "Wout Weghorst seems ready for the second half ✂️." The clip racked up tens of thousands of views in no time, and reactions quickly flooded in under the post.

Many users reacted critically to the strange scene. "Hilarious and worrying at the same time," wrote one follower, while another asked: "This isn't AI, just to be clear?" One more reply took a cynical swipe: "Do you have a Wout Cam these days?"

Others saw the funny side. "Had to laugh out loud," one person wrote, while another reaction read: "Haha, brilliant how Weghorst always gets lots of reactions whenever a tweet is posted about him."

One user tried to find a football explanation for the striker's movements instead. "These are motor exercises to stay sharp... just try that first one with the fingers. Three-quarters of people can't do it...," was the response beneath the footage from ESPN.

Later on, Weghorst showed on the pitch that he was ready for the second half. FC Twente had trailed PSV 2-1 for a long spell, but in the 79th minute the forward made it 2-2 by coolly firing past Matej Kovar in a one-on-one.

Then came the winner. Four minutes later, Daouda Weidmann completed the home side's comeback for 3-2. Twente handed PSV their first defeat of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season.







