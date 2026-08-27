Wout Weghorst could not hide his delight after FC Twente's European escape against Qarabag. The 34-year-old striker scored an important goal in extra time to help the Tukkers seal a place in the league phase of the Conference League.

FC Twente lost the first leg at home 0-1 and then went 1-0 down again in the return on Thursday. The team from Enschede, though, turned the tie around completely and eventually won 4-2 on aggregate.

For Weghorst, the goal carried extra weight after the criticism he had faced in recent weeks. "I'm super happy," the forward told the cameras of ESPN afterwards. "It's a special evening."

Following the final whistle, the striker first wanted to reflect on his faith. "First I want to thank someone, and that is God. He has given me a lot of energy and strength. I want to say that first."

After scoring, Weghorst wore every bit of the emotion. He arrived in Enschede with high expectations but had been unable to score in recent weeks. "It's different, there is a lot of emotion in it now. I have a lot of feeling for FC Twente. I still have to find my way in that a little bit. It's all a bit vulnerable."

Playing for Twente brings out different emotions from the ones he had known earlier in his career, according to Weghorst. "Normally you're a footballer. Now you're not just a footballer, but also a fan of the club you're playing for. You know there are expectations and added responsibilities."

Weghorst also took aim at his own displays in recent weeks. "In recent weeks I absolutely did not perform well." Against Qarabag, he was finally able to make a major impact again at a crucial moment.







