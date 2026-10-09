Xavi Espart has committed his future to Barcelona until 2030, and the young defender celebrated the news by voicing his pride at staying with the club he grew up supporting. He insisted he will keep working to help the Catalans chase their ambitions in the years ahead.

Barcelona confirmed the extension on Thursday. The decision underlines the club's faith in a player who rose through La Masia before gradually forcing his way into first-team plans.

Espart marked the occasion with a video on his social media accounts, looking back on key moments from his Barcelona journey. Alongside it he posted an emotional message tracing his bond with the club back to childhood.

"I was born a Barcelona fan, and I have played for the club since I was 8 years old," the Catalan defender said. "Thanks to everything the club and the La Masia academy have given me, I have been able to achieve my first dreams."

He added: "Defending these colours has always been a source of pride for me, and wearing this shirt is a dream come true. Now it is time to keep working, to give my very best and to enjoy the moment, so that we can take Barcelona to the highest possible positions."

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His breakthrough came in the Champions League last season. Under German coach Hansi Flick, his importance has only grown over the current campaign.

Espart has started five of Barcelona's first eight matches this season, proof of his rising role. The extension to 2030 confirms the club's commitment to keeping hold of the best talents coming through its academy.