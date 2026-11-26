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Argentine club River Plate have admitted to holding talks with Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou of Saudi club Al-Hilal over a move in the near future.

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Reports had already revealed River Plate's desire to sign Bounou , particularly if Argentine goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán leaves in the upcoming summer transfer window, with several European clubs keen on him.

River Plate media officer Ricardo Daso responded to the reports in comments to Saudi network Al-Midan, saying: "Yassine Bounou is among the club's targets."

He added: "We will sign him (Bounou) if (Santiago) Beltrán leaves. The goalkeeper River Plate want is Bounou."

Daso's comments back up a recent report from Argentine network TyC Sports, which said River Plate officials had made initial contact with Bounou, whom they view as first choice to replace Beltrán should he leave.

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Beltrán's impressive form has put him on the radar of many European clubs. Coach Lionel Scaloni handed him a call-up to the Argentina squad for the friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and he then made his debut in the friendly against Honduras, which Argentina won.

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That only raises the chances of him leaving, with Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid both interested. The Spanish club are exploring options in case Jan Oblak leaves.

River Plate's board are trying to shore up their position against potential offers. They're working on extending Beltrán's contract, which was due to expire in 2027, until December 2030, with a pay rise and a higher release clause to give the club greater control over his future.

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The club's officials don't appear ready to let him go easily. They'll only open negotiations for an offer worth at least $15 million, convinced of the young goalkeeper's potential and his ability to keep developing.

A move for Bounou may look tied to the timing of Beltrán's exit, but River Plate don't want to wait until the middle of the year, when the European transfer market peaks. Instead, they're considering wrapping up the deal in January.

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Club representatives travelled to Saudi Arabia to speak directly with the Moroccan goalkeeper, make clear how serious their interest is and put him at the top of their list of candidates to guard the goal next season.

For River Plate, the 35-year-old is both a sporting and an emotional option. His connection to the club runs deeper than passing interest: he's a supporter and has repeatedly spoken of his wish to wear the shirt.

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Bounou spoke of wanting to play for River Plate in a 2023 interview with TyC Sports, calling it a dream to wear the club's shirt. He stressed, though, that he didn't want to play merely to fulfil a personal wish. He wanted to deliver a level worthy of the team and fight for his place.

He's under contract at Al-Hilal until July 2028. But his attachment to River Plate could give any negotiations a different dynamic, especially if he sees a chance to fulfil his dream at a new stage of his career.