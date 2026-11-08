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Tim Ursinus
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“We’re in a dilemma here”: Uli Hoeneß voices explosive doubts about Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

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Uli Hoeneß has serious doubts about whether Jamal Musiala will ever again be a difference-maker for Bayern Munich.

"We are in a dilemma. He has an illness that cannot easily be cured, but can be managed reasonably well with medication," the honorary president of Germany's record champions said on the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch". He added: "But whether he will ever again have the level of performance he once had …"

Since his serious injury during the Club World Cup in summer 2025, Musiala has suffered repeated setbacks and has been struggling with a torn muscle fibre since the end of September. Following two collapses during preparations for the current season, it also emerged that the Germany international has a neurological dysfunction that causes brief, intermittent but readily treatable absence seizures. These are a form of epileptic seizure.

"But he is still getting paid. Just imagine if Bayern Munich were now to call his contract into question," Hoeneß continued. He stressed: "What he can deliver now is no longer what is written in the contract." Asked about the matter, the Bayern supremo confirmed that Musiala's illness is not covered in his contract.

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Jamal Musiala: The numbers and statistics this season

Musiala remains under contract at Bayern Munich until 2030 and is reportedly among the club's highest earners. Following the contract extension announced during the week, Harry Kane now stands alone at the top of Bayern's wage rankings.

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After the upcoming international break, Musiala is expected to return to the pitch when Bayern face 1. FC Köln on 21 November. According to Hoeneß, coach Vincent Kompany, who recently spent several days in hospital with irritation of the meninges, could also be back on the touchline then.

In four matches this season, Musiala has scored one goal and provided one assist, both in the 7-0 rout of Union Berlin. He has had no other goal involvements.

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Alongside Musiala, Bayern have recently had to do without a number of attacking players. Luis Diaz (torn muscle bundle) also looks set to return after the international break, but Serge Gnabry (thigh injury) and Ismael Saibari (torn syndesmosis ligament) will be out for months. Saibari had to undergo surgery.

Written byTim Ursinus

German and European Football Correspondent

Although a career as a goalkeeper didn’t materialize, football has always been a constant in my life. Even as a young child, it was clear that sports journalism would be the path forward. After an internship in the sports desk of the Schwäbisches Tagblatt in my hometown of Tübingen, I studied in Karlsruhe—a somewhat questionable choice for a Swabian. At the end of 2018, I started as an intern at SPOX and GOAL, stayed on as a working student, and eventually became a trainee. Since 2023, I have been a permanent member of the editorial teams. In September 2024, I took on the role of SEO Senior, but I also work as a reporter and editor-in-chief on duty.

🎯 My Core Areas:

  • Delegating SEO articles and managing freelancers in this field
  • On-site reporting for Bundesliga clubs (especially FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, BVB, and Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • Stories surrounding football
  • Researching and writing news from the world of sports

⚽ How I Got Into Football:

It traces back to FC Bayern’s Champions League triumph in the early 2000s, when Oliver Kahn saved three penalties and became the hero of my childhood. The memory is admittedly a bit blurry, as I was only four years old at the time. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I tore open the wrapping paper on my first pair of goalkeeper gloves.

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments:

There are quite a few. First and foremost, memories of assignments as a reporter—such as in Paris, Madrid, or Milan—come to mind. Added to that are private groundhopper trips, which will remain unforgettable forever.

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