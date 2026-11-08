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Uli Hoeneß has serious doubts about whether Jamal Musiala will ever again be a difference-maker for Bayern Munich.

"We are in a dilemma. He has an illness that cannot easily be cured, but can be managed reasonably well with medication," the honorary president of Germany's record champions said on the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch". He added: "But whether he will ever again have the level of performance he once had …"

Since his serious injury during the Club World Cup in summer 2025, Musiala has suffered repeated setbacks and has been struggling with a torn muscle fibre since the end of September. Following two collapses during preparations for the current season, it also emerged that the Germany international has a neurological dysfunction that causes brief, intermittent but readily treatable absence seizures. These are a form of epileptic seizure.

"But he is still getting paid. Just imagine if Bayern Munich were now to call his contract into question," Hoeneß continued. He stressed: "What he can deliver now is no longer what is written in the contract." Asked about the matter, the Bayern supremo confirmed that Musiala's illness is not covered in his contract.

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Musiala remains under contract at Bayern Munich until 2030 and is reportedly among the club's highest earners. Following the contract extension announced during the week, Harry Kane now stands alone at the top of Bayern's wage rankings.

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After the upcoming international break, Musiala is expected to return to the pitch when Bayern face 1. FC Köln on 21 November. According to Hoeneß, coach Vincent Kompany, who recently spent several days in hospital with irritation of the meninges, could also be back on the touchline then.

In four matches this season, Musiala has scored one goal and provided one assist, both in the 7-0 rout of Union Berlin. He has had no other goal involvements.

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Alongside Musiala, Bayern have recently had to do without a number of attacking players. Luis Diaz (torn muscle bundle) also looks set to return after the international break, but Serge Gnabry (thigh injury) and Ismael Saibari (torn syndesmosis ligament) will be out for months. Saibari had to undergo surgery.