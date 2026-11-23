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Almugera Kabar endured a nightmare debut for Borussia Dortmund's first team and came close to leaving several times. BVB loaned the 20-year-old to NEC Nijmegen in the summer, but things have gone badly for him there.

Almugera Kabar has made 28 competitive appearances at senior level. Yet he has struggled to get his senior career going.

The 20-year-old won the World Cup and European Championship with Germany's under-17s in 2023, but has since endured several setbacks. The first came in late October 2024, when he made his Bundesliga debut at 18.

Kabar came on in the 68th minute of Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 defeat away to FC Augsburg. The left-back was booked three minutes later, then sent off for a second yellow card with the final action of the match, in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

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Kabar made his first BVB start the following January. By then, injuries had left coach Nuri Sahin desperately short of players. Kabar played at left-back in a back four with Yannik Lührs, normally his team-mate in Dortmund's under-23s, alongside Julian Ryerson in central defence. Leverkusen scored three times in the opening 19 minutes. Kabar was completely overwhelmed.

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Almugera Kabar came close to leaving BVB several times

Under Sahin's successor, Niko Kovac, Kabar played just 25 more first-team minutes across two substitute appearances. Nevertheless, the Bremen-born player attracted interest in every transfer window, much like Antonios Papadopoulos before him, and came close to leaving several times.

AC Milan reportedly expressed an interest shortly after the Leverkusen debacle. BVB responded by giving Kabar his first professional contract, a three-year deal, in February 2025. That summer, several clubs from the Bundesliga, Italy, England's second division and Scotland were said to be interested. A move to FC Brentford nearly materialised, with a fee of €20 million under discussion.

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According to reports, however, Borussia would only have let Kabar leave on loan without an option to buy. Unlike with Soumalia Coulibaly and Youssoufa Moukoko that same summer, the club did not simply take the money. That suggests how highly they value Kabar.

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Why did Almugera Kabar's move from BVB to HSV fall through?

“It’s not an easy situation for me,” he said last November, a year ago, when Kabar had played exclusively for BVB's second team. Shortly afterwards, he went to HSV for a medical. The loan fell through at the last moment when doctors discovered a minor knee injury, which meant he probably would not have been fit enough until mid-March.

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The five-cap under-20 international, who joined Dortmund in 2019, finally secured his first loan move in the most recent transfer window. NEC Nijmegen, the surprise club in third place in the Dutch Eredivisie, signed Kabar for a year, reportedly without an option to buy.

After just a few months in Gelderland, in the east of the Netherlands, the “valuable addition” Nijmegen's technical director Carlos Aalbers saw in Kabar has proved anything but.

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Almugera Kabar and Nijmegen fall well short of expectations

Kabar does not bear sole responsibility. Nijmegen thrilled fans with their attacking football under coach Dick Schreuder last year, but have struggled this season. They have won just three of their first 13 league matches and sit 12th with 14 points, only four clear of the relegation play-off place.

Significant injury problems, particularly early in the season, initially gave Kabar an opportunity. By the sixth matchday, he had made four appearances, including two starts. But he, the defence and the whole team struggled.

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Kabar played the full 90 minutes in a poor display against promoted SC Cambuur, who beat Nijmegen 3-0. Days later came what may prove the low point of his entire loan spell. Nijmegen visited Juventus Turin for their opening Europa League match, having lost 3-1 and 3-0 to Bodö/Glimt in Champions League qualifying.

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“Completely failed”: Almugera Kabar's Juventus debacle

Kabar started as Nijmegen lost 5-0, and his display fell short even of his team-mates' standards. Juventus led 3-0 at half-time, with Kabar involved in two of the goals they conceded. For the third, his badly timed sliding tackle gave away a penalty that helped Nick Woltemade score his first goal for the Old Lady.

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The oldest Dutch football magazine, Voetbal International, gave Kabar 3 out of 10, by far NEC's worst mark. The regional newspaper De Gelderlander wrote: “What Schreuder absolutely cannot carry on doing is playing Almugera Kabar. The defender has been NEC’s weakest link for weeks and is still not coping with the level at all. Yet Schreuder keeps giving him a starting place. That is incomprehensible.” De Telegraaf said Kabar had “completely failed” against Juventus.

Schreuder went further, publicly criticising his loan player. “Why do I keep picking Kabar? Because I have no other choice,” he said, adding: “He’s having a very hard time. We can all see that. The lad has only just arrived and he has to play. We simply haven’t got things under control in defence yet.”

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Almugera Kabar has not started since the Juventus debacle

TV pundit Gertjan Verbeek, a former coach at Nürnberg and Bochum, criticised Schreuder on ESPN. “That is devastating for this player. He only has experience in the third division and is now being thrown in at the deep end,” said the 64-year-old. “For the first goal, he lets his opponent run past him and gets no support whatsoever. That has to do with Schreuder’s system.” Former professional Kees Luijckx agreed: “What Schreuder says may be true, but you should never say it out loud. As a player, I wouldn’t want to come to training the next day. You’re essentially left to fend for yourself a bit.”

Schreuder has since left Kabar out of his plans. He had used the left-footer on the right of a back three, and Nijmegen conceded 11 goals in Kabar's three starts. Schreuder has brought him on just once since, in the second minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 Europa League draw against Levski Sofia. Kabar has stayed on the bench for nine consecutive league matches.

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Schreuder now has significantly more defensive options, increasing competition for places. The club also acted soon after Kabar's performance in Turin. Just eleven days later, they invited former Leverkusen player Mitchel Bakker, who was without a club following the termination of his contract at Atalanta Bergamo, to join their six-day training camp in Spain on trial.

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Will BVB end Almugera Kabar's loan early?

In early October, the 26-year-old, who can play in Kabar's positions as well as on the left of midfield, signed a contract until the end of the season. After four matches, Bakker has already played just over half as many minutes as Kabar. In his first start, a 3-2 win in Utrecht, Nijmegen's first league victory since late August (!), Bakker played the full 90 minutes and set up the opening goal.

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Kabar's prospects look bleak after just eight matches and 320 minutes in the Netherlands. Nijmegen have another eight games before the end of the year. If Kabar remains on the sidelines, BVB will have to consider ending the loan early.

Even then, Kabar would be a long way from establishing himself somewhere, earning trust and playing regularly. He is unlikely to get that chance at Dortmund either. Ramy Bensebaini's expiring contract may not be renewed next summer, but Daniel Svensson, Maximilian Beier and the recently signed Kaua Prates, who cost a large fee, are in BVB's plans for the future.

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Almugera Kabar: his professional career at a glance