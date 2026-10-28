Bayern Munich's chief executive told Sport Bild the club was in an excellent financial position, leaving Germany's record champions able to afford expensive transfers in future.

Dreesen said Bayern had "the financial power to afford any transfer we want". But they would not spend blindly or sign players solely for their names. "First, not everything that is expensive is good. And second, the player has to fit into our team."

His guiding principle was: "We can afford any player, but we don't want to buy every player. Above all, a new signing has to fit the philosophy of the coach and the club. Just having a big name does you no good at all. Football is a team sport," Dreesen added.

Bayern recently sold the last five per cent of available shares in their football company to the Viessmann Generations Group, reportedly receiving around €250 million. They could invest that money in new players in future.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

On the partnership, Dreesen said: "For us, this partnership is above all about FC Bayern's long-term strength and independence in international competition," Dreesen said on the matter. "It strengthens our capital structure and our ability to develop the club strategically. At the same time, 70 per cent of the shares remain with FC Bayern e. V. That independence is an important part of our identity."

Getty Images

Who are Bayern Munich's most expensive players?

By international standards, Bayern have rarely paid large transfer fees for individual players. At just under €100 million, Harry Kane is by far the most expensive signing in the history of Germany's record champions, having moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Säbener Straße in 2023.

After Kane, the fees drop considerably. Lucas Hernandez (from Atletico Madrid in 2019) ranks second at €80 million, while Bayern's third most expensive signing is Luis Diaz, whom they prised away from Liverpool FC for around €70 million in 2025.

Bayern Munich's most expensive players