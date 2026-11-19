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Bayern Munich's supervisory board discussed Jamal Musiala's future at its meeting last Monday, amid mounting pressure on the player following recent comments from Uli Hoeness and Jan-Christian Dreesen about the need for him to rediscover his usual form.

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According to Florian Plettenberg, a leading journalist at "Sky Sport Germany", the pressure comes down to value for money. Club officials expect performances that justify Musiala's annual salary of around 25 million euros, including bonuses and incentives.

Musiala isn't currently considering leaving Bayern Munich, though. Both parties share the same goal: getting the player back to his best form.

But if the situation doesn't improve in the coming period, club officials aren't ruling anything out.

Plettenberg also revealed that Musiala's contract contains a release clause that can be triggered in the summer of 2027. Its value is unknown.

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The German took part in Bayern Munich's final training session on Thursday after resting the day before.

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Max Eberl, Bayern Munich's sporting director, responded to the recent comments that raised doubts about Musiala, telling a press conference: "Uli (Hoeness) always thinks about what is best for his club. Hoeness cares about the club and thinks about it constantly, and he wants Bayern to keep building on his life's legacy, for things to run smoothly and for the club to remain among the elite of European football."

He added: "We are convinced that Jamal is capable of overcoming the phase he is currently going through and coming out of it with a stronger character. There are phases in a person's life from which very important things can emerge."

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Eberl went on: "Jamal is a young man with enormous resilience, and he is drawing great strength from this complicated situation he is going through. We always repeat that we cannot achieve this just by talking about it, but we have a feeling and a conviction that Jamal will return to the pitch and show his full potential once again, and that the fans will be happy to come back to the stands to watch him, along with the rest of the players and the team's successes. That is exactly what we are working towards."

He continued: "As we have said before, we give our full support to Vinny (Kompany) and to every player in the squad, in every way possible, because these are our players and we want to achieve success with them. Jamal receives the same support that all the other players receive."

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Musiala is going through a tough spell. A series of health problems and injuries have disrupted his continuity at Bayern Munich.

Uli Hoeness, Bayern's honorary president, sparked controversy with his recent comments, in which he expressed doubts over whether Musiala could recover his previous level. He pointed out that the player's medical condition cannot be treated easily, although medication can control it.

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Hoeness also raised the issue of the club's commitment to Musiala's high salary, given the uncertainty over whether he can deliver the agreed level.

Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, meanwhile, said he was willing to hold talks with the player, his family and his management to assess his future if he cannot recover his previous level.