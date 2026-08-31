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Watkins: The Manchester City snub was the reason I joined Al-Hilal

O. Watkins
Al Hilal
Manchester City
Saudi Pro League
England
Saudi Arabia

Explosive statements from the new signing

England's Ollie Watkins has lifted the lid on his move to Al-Hilal, revealing that the Saudi club's victory over Manchester City at the Club World Cup was the reason he made the switch.

Read also: billions and clean financial play: Benzema's shock and the golden attack that implicates Al-Hilal!

Al-Hilal knocked City out 4-3 in the round of 16 at last year's Club World Cup. Yesterday, Sunday, they announced the signing of Watkins from Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

Speaking to Al-Hilal's media centre, Watkins said: "A wonderful step, especially for me, I am extremely happy to join this prestigious club."

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV

He added: "I joined Al-Hilal because it is the biggest club in Asia and the most successful in winning titles, and it has a huge fan base across the world, and I want to make these people happy without any doubt."

The striker continued: "I can't wait to begin my mission, and it is good that my first match will be on our home ground, and I look forward to helping the team achieve victory."

He concluded: "Al-Hilal's victory over Manchester City was one of the things that most pushed me towards this step and to get to know this club and the entire Saudi league."

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