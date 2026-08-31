England's Ollie Watkins has lifted the lid on his move to Al-Hilal, revealing that the Saudi club's victory over Manchester City at the Club World Cup was the reason he made the switch.

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Al-Hilal knocked City out 4-3 in the round of 16 at last year's Club World Cup. Yesterday, Sunday, they announced the signing of Watkins from Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

Speaking to Al-Hilal's media centre, Watkins said: "A wonderful step, especially for me, I am extremely happy to join this prestigious club."

He added: "I joined Al-Hilal because it is the biggest club in Asia and the most successful in winning titles, and it has a huge fan base across the world, and I want to make these people happy without any doubt."

The striker continued: "I can't wait to begin my mission, and it is good that my first match will be on our home ground, and I look forward to helping the team achieve victory."

He concluded: "Al-Hilal's victory over Manchester City was one of the things that most pushed me towards this step and to get to know this club and the entire Saudi league."