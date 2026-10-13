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What did the English striker say after the win over Al-Sadd?

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Al Hilal's English striker Ollie Watkins has confirmed that the Saudi side are aiming to win the AFC Champions League Elite title this season.

Al Hilal beat hosts Al Sadd 2-0 in the match between the two sides on Tuesday, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha, in the second round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

Watkins broke the deadlock in the 40th minute. The ball dropped to him inside the penalty area and, from a lying position, he struck it superbly into the net.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the English striker told the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "It was a difficult match, we came up against skilful players, and we entered the match at a slow tempo, but we got the win in the end, and that is the most important thing."

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He added: "Preparations for matches are always ongoing, and we delivered what was required of us on the pitch."

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Watkins concluded: "We faced a big and strong team at their own ground, and our ambition is clear and considerable, namely to win the title."

The victory moved Al Hilal onto 6 points and third in the West group, behind the UAE's Al Ain and Iran's Esteghlal Tehran on goal difference.