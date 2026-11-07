Sem Valk has an afternoon to forget. The Telstar defender is already unfortunate in the build-up to Fortuna Sittard's opening goal, but the second is worse.

After a long ball from Fortuna, the Telstar defence win possession near the halfway line. Valk tries to pass back to goalkeeper Ronald Koeman junior. It goes badly wrong.

Valk mishits the ball, sending it into his own net from long range. Koeman junior tries to head it off the line but cannot prevent the own goal: 2-0.

Before half-time, Telstar give Valk some respite. They rally to 2-2 with two goals in quick succession.

"This sounds strange, but I blame Koeman more than Valk for this," said Anco Jansen in ESPN's half-time analysis. "He should just punch it away. Then it's only an indirect free-kick, but perhaps he doesn't know the rules."