Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup
team-logoNew Zealand
BC Place Vancouver
team-logoEgypt
🇳🇿STREAM ON TVNZGET A TRAVEL SIM
James Freemantle

Where to watch New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
New Zealand

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. G
BC Place Vancouver

Group G Table

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Who is showing the World Cup in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by TVNZ, marking a huge shift as Sky Sport lost the rights after a run spanning decades.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Free-to-Air

Broadcasting 22 matches for free on television via TVNZ 1 and streaming via TVNZ+. This free coverage includes all of the All Whites' matches, the opening game, and the final.

TVNZ+ Event Pass

Paid Streaming

To watch all 104 matches of the tournament live, viewers must purchase a one-off Event Pass on TVNZ+ for NZ$44.95. It is a single payment with no subscription and no auto-renewal required.

How do I watch TVNZ from abroad using ExpressVPN?

To watch New Zealand's TVNZ+ from abroad using ExpressVPN, you need to use a server located in New Zealand to bypass the geo-blocking.

Here is how to set it up:

1. Open ExpressVPN:

Ensure your app is up to date.

Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in to your account.

2. Connect to a New Zealand server:

Crucial step.

Search for New Zealand in the location list and connect. Wait until the app confirms your connection is secure.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If watching on a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache and cookies to ensure TVNZ doesn't detect your real location from a previous visit. (Note: If you are using an iOS device, you may also need to change your device's timezone settings to New Zealand for the app to work correctly).

4. Navigate to TVNZ+:

Go to the TVNZ+ website or open the TVNZ+ app on your device.

5. Log in and start streaming:

Sign in to your free TVNZ+ account (or create one if you haven't already). You should now have full access to their live channels and on-demand content, including their free World Cup matches or the paid Event Pass.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Frequently asked questions

New Zealand will contest Group G alongside Belgium, Iran and Egypt. 

New Zealand kicks off its World Cup campaign against Iran on June 16th.

For the 2026 World Cup, the New Zealand "All Whites" have selected Charlotte, North Carolina, as their official Team Base Camp.

 

Tried and tested in the demanding English Premier League, Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood is undoubtedly New Zealand's talisman and key figure. 

In a historic shift for sports broadcasting in New Zealand, TVNZ is the official and exclusive home for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, replacing the long-time rights holder Sky Sport.

The All Whites have qualified for three editions of the World Cup, including 2026. They famously went unbeaten at South Africa 2010, but didn't make it out of their group after draws with Italy, Slovakia and Paraguay. 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting