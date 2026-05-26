Where to watch Iraq in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In Iraq, the tournament will be broadcast exclusively on beIN SPORTS. As the official media rights holder for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, beIN will provide multi-language live coverage across its dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels and will stream the entire tournament live via the beIN CONNECT app. Meanwhile, in Norway, the broadcasting rights are shared between the state public broadcaster NRK and the commercial network TV 2. Fans can watch the match live and free-to-air on television, with complimentary digital live streaming available through the NRK TV platform and online via TV 2 Play.

What is Iraq's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for Iraq in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Iraq vs Norway will take place at the iconic Gillette Stadium. Because this is the Lions of Mesopotamia's highly anticipated tournament opener against a competitive European opponent, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent Norway Date Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Kick-Off Time 6:00 PM (Local) / 11:00 PM (BST) Stadium Gillette Stadium City Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in Iraq?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Iraq's World Cup campaign, tune in via beIN SPORTS.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Iraq at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Iraq National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Iraq game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.