Where to watch DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the broadcasting rights for the tournament are held by New World TV, the exclusive sub-Saharan Africa rights holder, which partners with local networks to deliver wide coverage. The national public broadcaster, RTNC (Radio-Télévision Nationale Congolaise), will provide free-to-air television coverage of the match, while SuperSport (available via Canal+ and DStv) will offer comprehensive premium pay-TV and digital streaming access across the country. Meanwhile, in Portugal, fans can watch the match for free on the newly launched digital channel LiveModeTV via YouTube, which holds the free-to-air rights for Portugal's fixtures. Complete premium tournament coverage is available on pay-TV via Sport TV across its dedicated sports networks.

What is DR Congo's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Portugal vs DR Congo will take place at the iconic Houston Stadium. Because this is the Leopards' highly anticipated tournament opener against a global heavyweight, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent Portugal Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Kick-Off Time 12:00 PM (Local) / 6:00 PM (BST) Stadium Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) City Houston, Texas, USA

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in DR Congo?

Fans looking to catch every moment of DR Congo's World Cup campaign, tune in via RTNC and SuperSport.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the DR Congo National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the DR Congo game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.