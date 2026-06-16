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World Cup
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Los Angeles Stadium
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🇧🇪STREAM ON RTBF🇪🇬STREAM ON beIN SPORTS
Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Belgium

Find out where to watch the game where you are. Scroll down for worldwide broadcasts!

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. G
Los Angeles Stadium

Group G Table

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What is Belgium's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Belgium vs Egypt will take place at the iconic Seattle Stadium. Because this is the Red Devils' highly anticipated tournament opener against a formidable African powerhouse, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
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Who are Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opponents?

Date (CEST)

Opponent

Venue

Kick-off Time (CET)

15 Jun

Egypt

Seattle Stadium (Seattle, USA)

21:00 CET

21 Jun

Iran

Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, USA)

21:00 CET

27 Jun

New Zealand

BC Place (Vancouver, Canada)

05:00 CET

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Belgium?

In Belgium, the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are split entirely between the nation’s primary public service broadcasters, ensuring comprehensive, free-to-air coverage for both major language communities across the country.

Flemish-Speaking Community (Flanders):VRT holds the broadcasting rights for the Dutch-language audience. Matches will be televised live on VRT 1 and VRT Canvas under the trusted Sporza sports banner. For digital viewers, every match will be available to stream live or on-demand via the free VRT MAX platform.

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French-Speaking Community (Wallonia & Brussels):RTBF handles the French-language tournament coverage. Linear television broadcasts will air across La Une and Tipik, featuring extensive studio analysis and a dedicated focus on the Red Devils' Group G campaign. Digital streaming, match replays, and highlights will be accessible for free on their RTBF Auvio platform.

Belgium's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Eight years after their unforgettable run to a historic third-place finish in Russia where they produced some of the most exhilarating football in the country's history, Belgium are determined to finally scale the mountain on the global stage. The Red Devils are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois with a dynamic, explosive new generation. For the passionate Belgian fanbase, this appearance at the World Cup is more than just another qualification; it is the culmination of a massive transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Europe's premier footballing heavyweights.

Romelu Lukaku BelgiumGetty Images

Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the Red Devils topped UEFA Group J directly to punch their ticket ahead of challengers like Wales and North Macedonia. The undisputed driving force behind this run was their relentless attacking frontline, spearheaded by the electrifying emergence of winger Jérémy Doku, whose blistering form injected crucial creativity and pace during the European preliminaries. Under the guidance of French manager Rudi Garcia, who took the reins to lead this high-stakes evolution, Belgium navigated the qualifiers with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

Tactically, Garcia, who brings valuable elite-level pedigree from his extensive career managing top clubs across Europe, has implemented a system heavily reliant on attacking fluidity and central control. Recognizing the sheer technical proficiency of players like Charles De Ketelaere, Amadou Onana, and Nicolas Raskin, Garcia prefers a setup that breeds midfield dominance while unleashing explosive wide players to suffocate the opposition. While his approach has been highly effective in securing results, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his transition-focused system translates into definitive defensive solidity, avoiding the trap of over-relying on an aging veteran core when attempting to break down the resilient, world-class defenses they are guaranteed to face in Group G.

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺Broadcaster

🇦🇫Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports BoliviaDisney+ Premium ChileEntel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | ZappingN Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium ChileParamount+

🇨🇴Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO |Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAXFOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰Denmark

TV2 DenmarkTV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | TeleamazonasParamount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En VivoAzteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium ChileParamount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬Singapore

Singtel TV GOmeWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK | ITVX | STV Scotland | STV Player

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.comFOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

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