When and where?
Group J Table
How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?Gemini
Who are Austria's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opponents?
Date
Opponent
Venue
Kick-off (Local Time)
Jun 16
Jordan
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California
9:00 PM PDT
Jun 22
Argentina
Dallas Stadium, Texas
12:00 PM CDT
Jun 27
Algeria
Kansas City Stadium, Missouri
9:00 PM CDT
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Austria?
In Austria, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are shared completely on free-to-air television between the public broadcaster ORF and the commercial network ServusTV. Continuing their successful sports broadcasting partnership from previous major tournaments, the two networks will split the expanded 104-match schedule evenly, with each broadcasting 52 games live. This cooperative arrangement ensures that every single minute of the tournament remains free and accessible to Austrian sports fans across the country without the requirement of a paid cable or satellite subscription.
As part of this sub-licensing agreement, the public broadcaster ORF retains the exclusive rights to showcase both the tournament's opening match and the grand final. When it comes to the Austrian national team's specific fixtures in Group J, the distribution is split across the group stage; ORF will air the first and third matches (against Jordan and Algeria), while ServusTV will exclusively broadcast the high-profile second group match against Argentina. Furthermore, both stations will evenly divide the business end of the tournament, with each network airing four round of 16 matches, two quarter-finals, and one semi-final fixture.
For viewers who prefer to watch the tournament digitally on mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs, comprehensive live coverage and on-demand content will be available through the networks' respective online hubs. Fans can access ORF's allocated package of games live and for free via the ORF ON streaming platform. Meanwhile, ServusTV will provide high-definition streaming, alternate tactical feeds, and full match highlights through its own dedicated app, ServusTV On.
Austria's 2026 World Cup Campaign
Twenty-eight years after their last appearance at the global finals in France, Austria are finally back on football's biggest stage. Das Team are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of iconic mainstays like David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, and all-time leading goalscorer Marko Arnautović with a dynamic, hungry new generation. For the passionate Austrian fanbase, this return to the World Cup is more than just a qualification; it is the culmination of a massive tactical and cultural renaissance aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Europe's most formidable and entertaining heavyweights.
Their journey to North America was defined by a gritty, drama-drenched qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in spectacular fashion on a grandstand final matchday in Vienna, Austria fought through a highly competitive European preliminary group that featured a dominant five-match winning streak. The ultimate hero of this run was forward Michael Gregoritsch, whose clutch form culminated in a historic 77th-minute equalizer against Bosnia and Herzegovina, bundling the ball home to send the capital into absolute chaos and mathematically seal their ticket. Under the brilliant guidance of master tactician Ralf Rangnick, who took the reins in 2022, Austria navigated the qualification cycle with a profound sense of unity and collective belief, transforming the squad into an intensely driven footballing family.Getty Images
Tactically, Rangnick, who is globally revered as "The Professor" for his monumental influence on modern football strategies, has implemented an uncompromising system heavily reliant on proactive Gegenpressing and relentless physical intensity. Recognizing the supreme tactical discipline and exhausting work rates of core anchors like Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer, and Marcel Sabitzer, Rangnick prefers a flexible setup that builds through a 4-2-3-1 formation but morphs into a devastating 3-1-6 overload in the attacking third. While his aggressive, high-pressing philosophy has been masterfully effective at suffocating opponents and winning the hearts of fans, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his physically punishing system holds up over the course of a dense tournament schedule, avoiding the trap of becoming defensively exposed or burnt out when attempting to suppress the elite, world-class attacking units they are guaranteed to face in Group J.
Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters
🌍 Country / Region
📺 Broadcaster
🇦🇫 Afghanistan
ATN
🇦🇱 Albania
TV Klan
🇩🇿 Algeria
ENTV
🇦🇩 Andorra
RTVE | M6 | DAZN
🇦🇷 Argentina
Telefe | TV Pública
🇦🇺 Australia
SBS
🇦🇹 Austria
ORF | ServusTV
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
İTV
🇧🇪 Belgium
VRT | RTBF
🇧🇴 Bolivia
Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
🇧🇷 Brazil
Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports
🇧🇬 Bulgaria
BNT
🇰🇭 Cambodia
Hang Meas
🇨🇦 Canada
Bell Media
🇨🇱 Chile
Chilevisión
🇨🇳 China
CMG
🇨🇴 Colombia
Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports
🇨🇷 Costa Rica
Teletica | Tigo Sports
🇭🇷 Croatia
HRT
🇨🇾 Cyprus
Sigma TV
🇨🇿 Czechia
ČT | TV Nova
🇩🇰 Denmark
DR | TV2
🇪🇨 Ecuador
Teleamazonas
🇸🇻 El Salvador
TCS | Tigo Sports
🇪🇪 Estonia
TV3
🇫🇯 Fiji
FBC
🇫🇮 Finland
Yle | MTV3
🇫🇷 France
M6 | beIN Sports
🇩🇪 Germany
ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport
🇬🇷 Greece
ERT
🇬🇹 Guatemala
Albavisión | Tigo Sports
🇭🇳 Honduras
Televicentro | Tigo Sports
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
PCCW
🇭🇺 Hungary
MTVA
🇮🇸 Iceland
RÚV
🇮🇩 Indonesia
TVRI | RRI
🇮🇷 Iran
IRIB TV3
🇮🇪 Ireland
RTÉ
🇮🇱 Israel
KAN | Charlton
🇮🇹 Italy
RAI | DAZN
🇯🇵 Japan
NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
QAZTRK
🇽🇰 Kosovo
RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport
🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
KTRK
🇱🇻 Latvia
TV3 Latvia
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
SRG SSR
🇱🇹 Lithuania
TV3 Lithuania
🇱🇺 Luxembourg
VRT | RTBF
🇲🇴 Macau
TDM
🇲🇻 Maldives
Medianet
🇲🇹 Malta
PBS
🇲🇺 Mauritius
MBC
🇲🇽 Mexico
TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca
🌎 Middle East and North Africa
beIN Sports
🇲🇳 Mongolia
EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO
🇲🇪 Montenegro
Arena Sport | RTCG
🇳🇵 Nepal
Acepro Media | Prime TV
🇳🇱 Netherlands
NOS
🇳🇿 New Zealand
TVNZ
🇳🇮 Nicaragua
Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports
🇲🇰 North Macedonia
Arena Sport
🇳🇴 Norway
NRK | TV2
🇵🇦 Panama
Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports
🇵🇾 Paraguay
Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports
🇵🇪 Peru
América Televisión
🇵🇭 Philippines
Aleph Group
🇵🇱 Poland
TVP
🇵🇹 Portugal
Sport TV | LiveModeTV
🇷🇴 Romania
Antena
🇷🇺 Russia
Match TV
🇸🇲 San Marino
RAI | DAZN
🇷🇸 Serbia
RTS | Arena Sport
🇸🇬 Singapore
Mediacorp
🇸🇰 Slovakia
STVR | TV JOJ
🇸🇮 Slovenia
Arena Sport
🇿🇦 South Africa
SABC | SportyTV
🌏 South America
DSports | Disney+
🇰🇷 South Korea
JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK
🇪🇸 Spain
RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN
🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa
New World TV | SuperSport
🇸🇪 Sweden
SVT | TV4
🇨🇭 Switzerland
SRG SSR
🇹🇼 Taiwan
ELTA | EBC | TTV
🇹🇯 Tajikistan
Varzish TV | TV Football
🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
ETO
🇹🇷 Türkiye
TRT
🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan
Turkmenistan Sport
🇺🇦 Ukraine
MEGOGO
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
BBC | ITV
🇺🇸 United States
Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)
🇺🇾 Uruguay
Canal 5 | Antel TV
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
Zo'r TV
🇻🇪 Venezuela
Televen
🇻🇳 Vietnam
VTV