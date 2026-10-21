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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Was a deal close? Lyon's decisive response on negotiations with Karim Benzema

Transfers
Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Ligue 1
K. Benzema
Saudi Arabia
France

An old dream for the French star

Lyon's sporting director, Matthieu Louis-Jean, has revealed the truth about last summer's negotiations with France's Karim Benzema over a move for the former Al-Hilal star.

Benzema hasn't given up hope of a return to his roots. The idea of pulling on the Olympique Lyonnais shirt still appeals to the French striker, even at 38 and without a club since his contract with Al-Hilal was torn up.

Karim Djaziri, Benzema's former agent, says a return to Lyon has long been the French star's wish, though his commitment to Saudi Arabia scuppered any chance of it happening last summer.

Louis-Jean, though, insists a return was never on the cards, whatever the rumours suggested.

He said, according to " tribuna": "Benzema? Was it close? No, it was not close to happening."

He concluded: "Of course, like you, I heard what was said on social media. I know there is an issue related to the termination of his contract in Saudi Arabia, but no, it was just noise more than reality. I do not think it was possible in any case."

At 38, the French striker is now a free agent after Al-Hilal terminated his contract at the end of August. A return to Europe looks unlikely, though, with his promotional deal with the Saudi league running until 2030.

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